Fugitive child sex predator sought in NC after release from prison

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a Florida man who they say could be headed to North Carolina or Pennsylvania.
Ernest Eugene Reigh, 65, vanished after his release from state prison on March 1, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said Thursday. He was dropped off at a Greyhound Station in Fort Pierce, Fla., but wasn’t heard from afterward and failed to register at the St. Lucie County Jail, as required by his probation, officials said.
Reigh worked as an assistant at the St. Lucie County Jail and was suspended from his job in 1995 after a middle-schooler told investigators Reigh forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years, according to the marshal’s office. The following year he was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts and sentenced to state prison.
Reigh also admitted to selling a machine gun for $500 prior to his arrest, the release said.
When he was released, Reigh was supposed to be in the 100 block of South U.S. 1, Fort Pierce, but failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and to register his address, the release said. Detectives have so far been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public’s help.
Reigh, who has a history of carrying firearms, is white, bald and has blue eyes. He stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds, according to the wanted poster.
The U.S. Marshals’ reward is for information leading to Reigh’s arrest; additional reward money from other sources may also be available. Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments