Crime

April 27, 2017 4:23 PM

UNC alert: Man fondled woman at library, police say

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CHAPEL HILL

A man allegedly fondled a woman in a UNC-Chapel Hill library, and campus police are investigating.

UNC’s campus alert system, “Alert Carolina” released a statement at 3:30 p.m. Thursday that said campus police were investigating a report of a man fondling a woman in UNC’s Davis Library at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-40s, about 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a fisherman-style hat, a short-sleeved tan T-shirt with a black collar, dark pants and a gold watch. He was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911.

No other information was immediately available.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

