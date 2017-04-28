21st-century robbers used 19th-century pistol in holdups, Raleigh police say

A replica of a 19th-century black-powder handgun was the weapon two Raleigh men used to hold up a restaurant on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants in which Raleigh police charged them with armed robbery and conspiracy.
Alterrick Elgin Hooker, 20, and Juanyae Michael Clarke, 18, were arrested Thursday.
Hooker was arrested in mid-afternoon at an apartment on North King Charles Road where Clarke lives, records showed.
Two hours later, detectives charged Clarke after questioning him at their offices.
Hooker also was also charged with using the same antiquated weapon to hold up a business called The Grocery Store for $100 on Sunday in the block where Clarke lives.
The revolver that police said Hooker and Clarke threatened to use so they could take $300 from the restaurant is the kind of sidearm that the Army and Navy issued in the mid-19th century.
Replicas of black-powder revolvers are made and sold now for gun hobbyists who enjoy shooting them after going through the process of separately loading each of the gun’s six cylinders with the explosive powder, a wad and a round ball and attaching a firing cap to each one.
The charges against Hooker and Clarke did not say if they had loaded the pistol. Robbery with a dangerous weapon depends on a victim believing his or her life is being threatened, and police file the same charge if a gun is loaded or unloaded.
Hooker was held in lieu of $150,000 bail. Clarke was held in lieu of $75,000.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
