Apex man sentenced in federal court for marijuana possession

A man whom Apex police had charged last summer with having marijuana wax and a pound of marijuana, while on parole for a federal drug conviction, was sentenced this week in federal court, where prosecutors had taken up his case.
Ryan John Laches, 22, who lives in Apex, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and seven years of parole afterward, court records showed.
Laches had pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of with intent to distribute the drugs.
Apex police had charged him under North Carolina law with possession with intent to sell or distribute the drugs and with maintaining a 2012 Mazda for keeping and selling drugs.
Laches was in the Mazda when police stopped him late on Aug. 17, 2016, they said in their charges. They said the marijuana and the wax were in the car.
When he was arrested, Laches was on parole from a 2014 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute a derivative of the hallucinogenic drug LSD.
Federal prosecutors filed a document called an information charging Laches, and he agreed to be prosecuted on that basis instead of demanding to be indicted by a grand jury, records showed.
Last month, Wake County prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the North Carolina charges.
