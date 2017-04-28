Police searching for people that fired on Apex High runners with BB guns

The Apex Police Department is searching for leads after getting reports that someone fired a BB gun or similar weapon at Apex High School cross-country runners while they were running.
The students were injured by the projectiles, which are believed to have been fired from BB guns, on April 4 and April 26 between 3 and 3:30 p.m., the police department said Friday. Two students sustained minor injuries but did not need medical attention.
Apex High School staff have notified parents and students via email about the two incidents.
Witnesses reported seeing occupants of a blue four-door sedan point “something” from the vehicle and hearing a series “pops” in rapid succession, police said. The sedan, possibly a Toyota, had a partial NC license plate of “?LM-4?21,” police said.
The car may have been occupied with two or three males and could have had two stickers on the back, police said.
The Apex Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the car and its occupants and asks anyone with information to contact Det. Hunter at 919-362-8661.
