Man, woman wounded in shooting on east Raleigh street

Police were working Monday to piece together what led to a man and woman each being wounded by gunshots in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard about 12:30 a.m.
Police answering a call that there had been a shooting found the woman with a non-life-threatening wound on the block between Cantwell Court and Millbank Street, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The woman was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, and police who accompanied her there found a man who had been shot in the same block and had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, Hourigan said.
The man’s wounds were also not life-threatening, she said.
Police did not disclose the victims’ names.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments