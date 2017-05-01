Crime

May 01, 2017 10:43 AM

Man, woman wounded in shooting on east Raleigh street

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police were working Monday to piece together what led to a man and woman each being wounded by gunshots in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard about 12:30 a.m.

Police answering a call that there had been a shooting found the woman with a non-life-threatening wound on the block between Cantwell Court and Millbank Street, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.

The woman was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, and police who accompanied her there found a man who had been shot in the same block and had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle, Hourigan said.

The man’s wounds were also not life-threatening, she said.

Police did not disclose the victims’ names.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video 1:00

Police chiefs, residents stress trust, cooperation in PSA video

Wake DA: 'This is the kind of person that does not need to wear a badge' 1:12

Wake DA: 'This is the kind of person that does not need to wear a badge'
Homeowner reacts after Kelly sentenced for HOA embezzlement 0:34

Homeowner reacts after Kelly sentenced for HOA embezzlement

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos