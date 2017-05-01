3 arrested after man and woman robbed outside Durham apartments

Two men were being held Monday on armed-robbery charges and a third man was accused of conspiracy in a Saturday night theft that police said happened outside an apartment building on Broad Street.
Frankie Lamonte Pettiford, 33, and Cortez Young, 23, were each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Pettiford was also charged with possession of a stolen gun, gun possession by a felon and a parole violation.
Rashaun Alexio Hayes-Watson, 24 was charged with two counts of conspiring to commit armed robbery.
Police said Pettiford and Young were the men who approached a man standing outside a car at 2112 Broad St. about 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.
The man told police that the men who came up to him had guns, and one pointed his at the man while the other pointed his weapon at a woman who was sitting in the car with two children.
The thieves took money from the man and the woman’s pocketbook and fled in a car.
Police found the car at a convenience store store on North Roxboro Street. Hayes-Watson was in the car and Pettiford and Young were in the store, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
Two guns and the items stolen from the man and woman were in the car, police said.
Bail was set at $501,000 for Young. Pettiford was held without bail. Hayes-Watson was held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments