Arrest made in Wake incident that had man wounded, truck stolen

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday evening on armed robbery, kidnapping, felony larceny and felony breaking or entering charges stemming from an incident last Friday in which a man was wounded and two men fled in a stolen pickup truck from a house just outside Garner.
Rasheed Unique Stewart, 24, was near a fast-foot restaurant on Old Wake Forest road when deputies took him into custody about 7 p.m., according to arrest records.
Authorities said Friday that they believed a second man was involved, and their investigation was continuing Tuesday.
Arrest warrants that investigators obtained for Stewart hours after the events happened accuse him of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny in the theft of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, second-degree kidnapping for allegedly holding two women in a house on Colonial Drive, breaking and entering to terrorize and gun possession by a felon.
The terrorism part of the breaking or entering charge is based on what an arrest said was Stewart’s holding a gun to the woman’s head and threatening to kill her is her son did not “do right” by Stewart.
Before deputies were called to Colonial Drive, they had been sent to nearby Woodland Road because a man had been reported to be shot and lying on the side of the road there.
The man was taken to WakeMed Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while deputies were investigating the break-in and truck theft, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The man who was shot, whose name was not disclosed, was believed to be related to one of the woman, but it was not clear if he was the son cited in the charge about threatening to kill one of the women.
The gun-possession charge was based on Stewart’s having been convicted in Wake County in 2009 of conspiring to commit an armed robbery a year earlier. He was given a suspended sentence and put on probation then. However, officials said he violated his probation conditions in 2010, and he was sent to prison until February 2011.
Stewart was held in lieu of $260,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
