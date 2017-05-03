Raleigh man is accused of murder, but how woman died is unclear

Police on Tuesday charged a 40-year-old man with murdering a woman over the weekend, but details of the case were unclear.
Andreas Peter Bastas was arrested at 2317 Bertie Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to records.
An arrest warrant that a detective obtained Tuesday lists the victim in the case as Renee Costa and says that the crime happened Saturday.
Property records show that Renee Costa is an owner of the single-family house where the arrest happened.
Police have not said how or where Costa died or confirmed that it happened Saturday, however.
When police list a victim as a witness in a murder warrant, it can indicate that a case began as an assault and became a homicide after the victim died.
An online record of Raleigh crimes shows no calls for police on Bertie drive in March, April or this month.
Bastas was charged in Wake County with communicating threats in October 2010 and misdemeanor stalking in March 2011 and was convicted in June 2011.
He was given a suspended sentence and put on probation, but that was revoked in December 2012, and he served about 45 days in jail, according to state records. The details of those charges were not immediately available.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments