Sex offender charged with secret peeping on woman at WakeMed hospital

A registered sex offender was secretly peeping on a woman at WakeMed hospital in March and had pictures of her , according to charges filed Monday by hospital police.
Katrel Dynel Gulley, who is 24 and is listed as living at a men’s shelter in Raleigh, was charged with felony secret peeping and two felony counts of having a photograph taken by peeping.
The charges, served on Gulley on Tuesday, say it happened at one of WakeMed’s facilities on March 17.
Gulley was already in custody at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was being held on a secret peeping charge from an incident on March 28 and an arrest by Raleigh police on a charge of not reporting an address change last December. Sex offenders have to notify officials when they move.
Gulley was declared a sex offender in 2012 after being convicted of sexual battery in Wake County.
He was convicted at the same time of misdemeanor secret peeping.
In 2014, Gulley was convicted of being a sex offender who was on a premises where children were likely to be.
Gulley was being held Wednesday in lieu of $40,000 bail.
