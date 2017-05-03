Man with Wake, Durham convictions found dead in state prison cell

A man convicted last year in Durham of being a habitual felon and sentenced to 5 years and 7 months in prison was found dead in his cell at the Pender Correctional facility on Wednesday morning in what state officials said was an apparent suicide.
Dennis Michael Dickerson, 31, was unresponsive when guards found him shortly after 6 a.m., the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
It said prison medical staff and Pender County EMS staff tried to resuscitate Dickerson, but could not.
Dickerson was convicted Dec. 12 of being a habitual felon and gun possession by a felon.
His sentence was to have run through July 15, 2022, state records showed. He had several previous misdemeanor convictions in Durham County.
In Wake County, Dickerson was convicted of armed robbery and felony conspiracy in 2005, felony hit-and-run in 2008, and felony breaking or entering and felony larceny of a vehicle in 2012.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments