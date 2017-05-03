Crime

May 03, 2017 3:09 PM

Former student convicted of first-degree murder in Wayne Community College shooting

By Martha Quillin

A man who admitted shooting to death his former supervisor on the campus of Wayne Community College in April 2015 was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kenneth Morgan Stancil III, 22, claimed after the shooting to be a white supremacist who also hated gay people. He was arrested in Florida, and told a reporter at the time that he had killed other people in the past. Police found no evidence to support that claim.

Ronald Dwight Lane, who ran the the print shop at WCC, was killed by a single blast from a shotgun as he began his workday at the school on April 13, 2015. Lane, 44, was gay.

Stancil claimed that Lane had made overtures via social media toward Stancil’s younger brother, but Lane’s family said the claim was untrue.

Stancil, who was a welding student at the school when the shooting occurred, had been fired from his part-time job at the print shop.

At trial, Walter Webster, Stancil’s court-appointed attorney, presented no evidence. Because Stancil admitted to the shooting, Webster had told the jury the issue was whether the killing amounted to first-degree murder: premeditated, deliberate and malicious.

It took the Wayne County jury about 90 minutes of deliberations to return its verdict, according to a court clerk.

The shooting attracted national attention, first because school officials quickly locked down the campus, issuing electronic alerts that went out to students and parents wherever they were in the state or the country, and later because of Stancil’s claims that he shot Lane because he hated gay people.

The case was not prosecuted as a hate crime.

Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin

