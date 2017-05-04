Man found with fatal stab wound when police called to Raleigh intersection

A man was fatally stabbed at a Southeast Raleigh street intersection on Wednesday night, police said.
Officers found the man at North Raleigh Boulevard and Park Glen Drive, a statement said.
The man was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.
Officials did not identify the victim.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
