Raleigh police make arrest in fatal April shooting of man on Hill Street

A Martin County man was charged late Wednesday with murder in the shooting of of a Raleigh man who was wounded April 19 and died later in the hospital.
Christopher Ja’shon Spruill, 19, of Williamston was brought to Raleigh police detectives’ offices for questioning and formally arrested about 10:30 p.m., according to county records.
Police on Tuesday had sworn out an arrest warrant for murder in the case of George Willis Hinton, 30.
Hinton was found with a single gunshot wound in his chest when officers were sent to the 300 block of Hill Street, police said.
Wednesday night, police also served a warrant obtained on April 21 in which they charged Spruill with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He had not been arrested on that charge.
Neither the arrest warrants nor a statement issued Thursday about Spruill’s arrest disclosed whether police knew why Hinton was shot.
