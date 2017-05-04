Indictment charges 2nd suspect with murder in shooting before 2014 crash

Archie Lee Huff, 37, of Raleigh was arrested at his home Wednesday evening after a Wake County grand jury indicted him for murder in the case of a man who was in a wrecked car on Capital Boulevard almost three years ago and was later found to have been shot.
The indictment, handed up Tuesday, accused Huff of killing 24-year-old Travis Donovan Rhodes on May 24, 2014.
Another man, Rashand Nicholas Fitts, 33, surrendered on a murder charge two days after the late-night wreck, was convicted in October 2015 and is serving a life sentence in Central Prison in Raleigh.
Police said after the accident that they were trying to identify and find a light-skinned, stocky man with a full beard.
The next day, they distributed a surveillance photo of the man they were trying to find, and that man resembles Huff.
Two days after the wreck, police said they had identified the man in the photo. They said he had been with Fitts shortly before the shooting, but had not been charged.
Then, a few days after that, they charged Huff with being an accessory after the fact, and a grand jury indicted him on the same charge. The case has been pending ever since, according to court records.
Police had found Rhodes behind the wheel of his Ford Mustang, which had been going north in the 3400 block of Capital Boulevard before it crossed the median and crashed late that night, police said.
When Rhodes, who survived the wreck, was taken to WakeMed Raleigh hospital, doctors discovered he had been shot in the torso. He died at the hospital.
Huff was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hopper Street house where he lives, according to records.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments