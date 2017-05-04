1 thief, 15 minutes, 3 Raleigh restaurants on Capital Boulevard

The same man is believed to have robbed two Capital Boulevard eateries and tried to rob a third in the space of 15 minutes on Wednesday night, Raleigh police said.
Police said the man took cash from a Subway restaurant at 6320 Capital Blvd. and a Dunkin’ Donuts at 8401 Capital Blvd., police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The man tried to hold up Mona Pita at 5260 Capital Blvd., but got no money, Hourigan said.
The suspect wore a mask for all three crimes, police were told.
The first call came at 9:10 p.m., and two more cals came in to 911 by 9:23 p.m., authorities said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
