Tow-truck driver warned man he had a gun before shooting him

The tow-truck driver who shot and killed a 30-year-old man this month during an altercation in northwest Raleigh warned the man to back away from his truck and told him he had a gun, according to a recording of a 911 call made public by the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.
“What, you wanna die?” Taurean Whitfield Sutton asks the driver at one point, adding that he “didn’t give a [expletive deleted] about your gun.” What follows are sounds of a struggle and what seems to be a gunshot, followed by a pause and what sounds like several more shots.
Police have said that Sutton was shot after he entered the cab of the tow truck during an argument with the driver shortly before 11 p.m. on April 14 on St. Giles Street, behind the Oak Park Shopping Center on Glenwood Avenue. After consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, Raleigh police have not charged the driver, though they say their investigation is continuing.
District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said if charges are not filed, she or the Raleigh Police Department will “issue a detailed statement of the circumstances.”
The tow-truck driver, whose name has not been released, made two calls to 911 that night: the first that recorded the confrontation with Sutton and a second from a borrowed phone at the shopping center after the shooting.
“I was attacked inside the tow truck,” the driver says in the second call. “I had no other choice but to do it. I pulled out my firearm, and I fired several shots.”
Neither call makes clear why Sutton confronted the driver.
Sutton was the father of three children, including a daughter born April 5, who lives with her mother at Raleigh Gardens, near where the shooting happened. Sutton was apparently upset because his car had been towed the day before from Raleigh North, a public housing complex east of downtown, several miles away. Sutton’s Toyota Solara had been towed by Betts Towing Company to its location on Mitchell Mill Road, police reported.
Hours before he was shot, Sutton had asked a friend, Derrick Mitchell of Raleigh, for a ride to his car because he wanted to get some of his belongings out of it. Mitchell, 35, said Sutton could not afford the $300 bill needed to get the car out, but he wanted to retrieve a baby seat and other items.
Mitchell did not know why Sutton ended up in Raleigh Gardens. Sutton’s first cousin, Sheryl Crossley of Raleigh, said a police officer told her a city bus ticket was found in his pants pocket.
Police said the tow-truck driver that Sutton confronted on St. Giles Street did not work for the company that had towed his car. At some point after Sutton approached, the tow-truck driver dialed 911 and stayed silent while an emergency dispatcher recorded an argument that went on for about three minutes before the shooting.
“I’ll smack the [expletive deleted] out of you right now,” Sutton tells the driver, according to the 911 recording.
“Yes sir,” the driver replied. “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to tow you,” apparently unaware that he hadn’t.
“I’m just trying to help. I’m just trying to help,” the driver told Sutton, who responded saying, “I don’t give a [expletive deleted] about what you’re talking about now... Whatever happens, happens.”
Sutton apparently approached the truck, because the driver tells him, “Back the [expletive deleted] up off my truck,” according to the 911 recording.
It is not clear if all of the gunfire happened inside the truck or if Sutton was also struck as he retreated.
Several people who live in the neighborhood phoned 911 to report the shooting. The first called at 10:56 p.m.
“We need an ambulance and the police. It’s a victim laying in the street. He got shot,” the caller told the dispatcher. “He’s got blood in his lungs right now.”
The dispatcher asked the caller who shot Sutton.
“A tow-truck driver,” the caller replied.
A second resident called 911 at 10:57 p.m.
“He’s not moving, hurry up,” the resident said. “It’s blood everywhere. There’s a group of people around him trying to keep him still and calm. They’re talking to him and everything. Ma’m it’s blood running down the street. Oh, my God.”
It’s not clear if anyone witnessed the shooting, so the 911 recordings may figure prominently in the investigation. Sutton’s family members have heard them, and rather than wonder about his actions are asking why the tow-truck driver didn’t simply leave.
“If he had time to dial 911, why didn’t he just drive away?,” said Michelle Smith, 40, one of Sutton’s cousins from Georgia. “It could have been avoided.”
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
