Police, FBI seek Durham man as suspect in five NC bank holdups

City police have put a name to a man whom they and the FBI are seeking in connection with five bank robberies last month, including a State Employees Credit Union branch on Ben Franklin Boulevard.
Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham was named in a statement from police Thursday night.
The FBI’s Charlotte office had issued an alert Wednesday saying that a thinly built black man, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and likely in his 50s, was a suspect in the SECU robbery on April 28 and stickups in Mebane on April 18, Hickory on April 13, Mocksville on April 24 and Newton on April 26.
Durham police said they have sworn out an arrest warrant for Williamson charging him with common-law robbery.
Common-law robbery describes an instance in which no weapon is shown or implied during a theft.
Durham police asked anyone with information about Williamson to call Investigator C. Krieger at 919-560-4582, ext. 29245, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
In its alert, the FBI asked people who can help them find the robber to call the Charlotte office at 704-672-6100 or local police who are investigating the holdups.
