Charges say Raleigh woman worked with Durham man on cocaine, heroin trafficking

A 27-year-old Raleigh woman was arrested Thursday night on charges that she had conspired to traffic in heroin and cocaine with a man whom Durham authorities arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rigsbee at an office building on Pinedale Springs Way in Cary, according to records.
In addition to two arrest warrants charging conspiracy, a third warrant accused Rigsbee of having an apartment on Rise Drive in Cary for “the storage, packaging, repackaging and/or sale” of drugs.
Tuesday, Durham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Emil Emmett Sherwood, 37, on four counts of drug-trafficking conspiracy, two counts of cocaine trafficking, two counts of heroin trafficking and two counts of having or selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school or park.
The conspiracy charges against Rigsbee allege that it happened Tuesday, and they cite Sherwood.
The charges against Rigsbee were sworn out by a state trooper assigned to a regional anti-drug task force.
Rigsbee was held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Sherwood was being held in the Durham County Detention Center on $2, 504,000 bail.
