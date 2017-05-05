Western NC man delivered pounds of marijuana to Wake resident, deputies charge

A Wake County man is accused of having 12 pounds of marijuana that a man from Watauga County is accused of delivering to him at a house in northeastern Wake County on Thursday, and the Wake man also is charged with opioid trafficking.
Late Thursday afternoon, according to county booking records, sheriff’s investigators arrested Lindsey Alan Starc, 33, of Vilas at a Winding Ridge Road house where 32-year-old Richard Zachary Hawes lives.
Two hours later, the records show, they arrested Hawes there.
Arrest warrants accused Starc of having and transporting the marijuana and or selling it to and delivering it to Hawes. Each action is in a count of trafficking.
Hawe was accused of trafficking by possessing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, trafficking in opioids by having about 55 oxycodone pills, and maintaining his house as a place to keep and sell both drugs.
Tax records indicate Hawes bought the house about two years ago.
Each man was held in lieu of $200,000 bail after being booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
