Police: Man arrested after he tried to pull a gun on an officer and then fled

A Morrisville man was arrested on Sunday after he tried to pull a gun on a Durham police officer and then fled, police said.
Gerald Dwight Kessel, 53, of Morrisville, was arrested on Sunday after “attempting to pull out a gun and then fleeing” from an officer, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.
Officers found Kessel at Guess Road and Sovereign Street shortly after 9 a.m. He was unconscious with his foot on the brake in the car, but the car was still in drive, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. An officer reached into the car to put it in park, and Kessel woke up.
Police asked Kessel to step out of the car. He then attempted to reach for a gun in a holster on his waist, according to the news release. The officer, who was not named, was able to grab the gun from Kessel, who then fled the scene.
The officer chased Kessel for about five minutes before Kessel pulled into a gas station at Broad Street and Guess Road where he was arrested.
Kessel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, felony fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for selling narcotics, and various traffic offenses.
