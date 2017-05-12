Cary police laid trap for man they charged was seeking a teen girl for sex

A 50-year-old man who came from Willow Spring to Cary to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl for sex on Thursday morning found town police instead, and they arrested him for electronically soliciting a child, according to the charge they filed.
Eddie Eugene Edwards, who booking records say lives on Pond Circle, was arrested near a McDonald’s restaurant at Walnut Street and Meeting Street, records showed.
Edwards was charged with one count of soliciting a child by computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.
In arrest papers, police said Edwards had communicated with what he thought was the girl via cell phone, Google Voice, Craigslist email and a Google email account.
A magistrate set Edwards’ bail at $50,000, and he was held for a court appearance.
