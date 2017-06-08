Cary man charged with child sex offense in second incident

Police charged a 34-year-old man Wednesday with kidnapping, sex offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child, the second time detectives have charged him in what they say is an ongoing investigation.
Miguel Saenz-Guzman was being held in the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh when police obtained and delivered arrest warrants that say the offenses happened between Jan. 1 and May 17.
May 17 was the day police arrested Saenz-Guzman where he lives, at a mobile home park on York Street, on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a child in February.
The incidents involved different children, Capt. Randall Rhyne, head of the police Criminal Investigations Division, said.
The warrants served Wednesday say those charges involved an 8-year-old girl.
The kidnapping charge accuses Saenz-Guzman of moving the girl, without a parent’s consent, “for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, statutory sex offense with a child by an adult....”
Saenz-Guzman was also charged with sex offense and two counts of taking indecent liberties.
“It was not a stranger incident,” Rhyne said the new charges.
Rhyne said the department’s investigation was continuing, though he declined to discuss whether anyone other than Saenz-Guzman was a target.
Saenz-Guzman was being held in lieu of $1.8 million bail on all the charges.
State law defines sex offense widely as actions other than intercourse.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
