An afternoon that left 1 dead, 6 injured, including a child; police looking for leads

Police released more details on a series of violent events that left one man shot dead and six others injured, including a mother shot while driving down Interstate 40 and her young child who was severely injured when the car crashed.
Investigators released a photo of a white Lexus allegedly involved in the May 25 shooting on I-40 in hopes that the public can help find the car.
The violence that day, a Thursday, started on Bowman Lane, a cul-de-sac of single-family homes off Rock Quarry Road in Southeast Raleigh, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bowman at about 3:15 p.m. and found two men had been shot. Paramedics took the men to WakeMed, and a third gunshot victim had already been taken to the hospital in a private car.
One of those men, Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, died from his injuries, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said in a press release at the time.
Four hours after the initial shooting report, about 7:15 p.m., another 911 call came in. In the 911 tape released by Raleigh police a shaken woman tells the dispatcher, “I just saw a car shoot another car.”
The people in one car, what police believe to be the white Lexus, “rolled down the window and shot the guy,” the caller said. She said the white car drove off and the other car, with the mother, child and two men, veered off onto the shoulder on I-40 near the Gorman Street exit and crashed.
The two men, who police named as Elaton Omar White Jr., 24, and James Keavon McCallum, 16, ran from the scene. They left the mother, who had been shot in the leg, and the child, who was severely injured in the crash.
Officers caught up with White and McCallum that night on Main Campus Drive, on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus, not far from where the car crashed. The two were taken to the hospital and later both charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Three days later, police arrested a third man, Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17, in connection with the Burton Lane shooting. He was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police are still looking for the men in the white Lexus who shot into the car driving on I-40.
