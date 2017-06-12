Cody Michael Sumber
Cary police charge driver used Honda as weapon against motorcycle rider

By Ron Gallagher

CARY

A man driving a Honda CRV intentionally hit another man on a motorcycle and drove away Sunday night, Cary police said, and they arrested him on charges of felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon.

Cody Michael Sumber, 23, of Berwick Valley Lane in Cary, was arrested at midnight at Weston Parkway and Evans Road, records showed.

An arrest warrant said the crash happened at Weston Parkway and Realtors Way, about 2 miles away.

According to the charges, Sumber used the Honda as a deadly weapon to assault Dylan Amig while he was on a motorcycle.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

