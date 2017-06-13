Crime

June 13, 2017 10:25 AM

Firecracker thrown in the dark hurts 4 Asheville cops on foot patrol

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

ASHEVILLE

Police are trying to figure who tossed a firecracker or some other kind of explosive at four officers who were patrolling a public housing building, sending them to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the officers are part of the department’s Housing Unit and were on foot at the Livingston Apartments building about 9:45 p.m. when the blast went off near them.

Police said the four were taken to Mission Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Asheville Citizen-Times quoted police as saying the officers had burns and some pieces of the explosive in their skin.

The four returned to duty Tuesday, police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said. She said one officer might need surgery later to remove fragments that went deep enough to be near a bone.

According to WLOS television, Sgt. Brien Griffin said, "It was real dark, and all they saw was a quick silhouette over near the bushes and then it disappeared. So, they were not able to get any identification. But there definitely was someone in the area."

In a Facebook post about the attack, police asked anyone has any information on the incident to contact the department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:54

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer
Pleas to end violence at vigil for young victim in Durham 1:14

Pleas to end violence at vigil for young victim in Durham
Man jumps on moving car and kicks in windshield in Atlanta 0:38

Man jumps on moving car and kicks in windshield in Atlanta

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos