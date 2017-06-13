Murder suspects apparently met victims to buy a gun, then opened fire on them

Three murder suspects arranged to buy a gun and then shot the men who sold it to them, according to several search warrants made public Tuesday.
Once the weapon was turned over to the three suspects they immediately began to open fire on the victims, killing Tauquez Elfthaniel Mann, 20, according to the search warrants filed with the Wake County Clerk of Courts.
By the day’s end, in addition to one homicide, six people would be injured, including a mother who was shot in the leg and a child critically injured after someone shot into the car they were riding in with two people who were eventually charged with Mann’s death.
Mann was shot to death on May 25 at about 3:15 p.m. on Bowman Lane, a cul-de-sac of single-family homes off Rock Quarry Road. When officers arrived at Bowman Lane, they found two victims, Mann and Khawan Dixon. Emergency workers transported both men to WakeMed. Dixon survived. Mann died. A third person who had been shot, Corduis Ferguson, drove himself to WakeMed in a white, 2016 Toyota Avalon that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to the search warrants.
Elaton Omar White Jr., 24, and James Keavon McCallum, who will celebrate his 17th birthday Saturday, have both been charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. A third teen, Aaron Nicholas Burton, 17, was charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm.
It was about 7:15 p.m., four hours after the shootings on Bowman Lane, when a distraught motorist traveling on Interstate 40 called 911 and told a dispatcher, “I just saw a car shoot another car.”
The people in one car, described by police as a white Lexus, “rolled down the window and shot the guy,” the caller said, according to a copy of the recording made public by the police. The motorist said the white car drove off and the other car, occupied by a mother, child and two men, veered off onto the shoulder on I-40 near the Gorman Street exit and crashed.
Police say White and McCallum were inside the wrecked car and ran from the scene, leaving behind a mother, who had been shot in the leg, and her child, who was severely injured in the crash.
Officers took White and McCallum into custody that night on Main Campus Drive, on N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus, not far from where the car crashed.
White and McCallum both matched physical descriptions of the people who were responsible for the Bowman Lane shootings. One of the shootings victims on Bowman Lane identified the duo from a photographic lineup, and a witness told police that the two were talking about the earlier shootings before the traffic accident, according to the search warrants.
Investigators recovered 9mm and .380 caliber shell casings from the Bowman Lane shootings, according to the search warrants.
That evidence proved telling when officers arrested Burton on May 27 on Cumberland Street. Officers say Burton took off running and tossed a firearm in his possession. Police found the weapon, a Taurus .380 caliber pistol and recovered a magazine for the weapon from this trousers. The .380 bullets in the magazine matched the .380 shell casings investigators found after the shootings on Bowman Lane, according to the search warrants.
“Burton was interviewed and made no statement other than to express concern for the amount of time he was looking at serving in prison,” Raleigh Detective T.R. Jackson stated in the search warrant applications.
Investigators held as evidence the Toyota Avalon that was struck by gunfire on Bowman Lane. They seized Samsung and LG cell phones that belonged to White and McCallum and obtained DNA samples from McCallum and Burton to compare with evidence gathered from Bowman Lane.
Police are still looking for the individuals in the white Lexus who shot into the car driving on I-40.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
