Will Jason Young get a 3rd murder trial, 11 years after his pregnant wife’s death?

Jason Young, the medical software salesman fighting a 2012 murder conviction, is set to go before a Wake County judge Thursday to argue that his defense team were ineffective during his trial.
His case, which will be heard by Superior Court Judge Paul Ridgeway, has taken a tortuous path through the justice system since his pregnant wife was found bludgeoned to death in their Wake County home 11 years ago.
It has gone before a jury twice. The first trial ended with a hung jury; then in 2012, a different jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.
That verdict was appealed, and the state Court of Appeals vacated the jury’s decison. The state Supreme Court halted the new trial. In March 2016, the state Court of Appeals opened the door for Young to argue his case in front of Ridgeway about whether his defense team failed to lodge objections to evidence presented in his case.
Young, 43, has been in prison while the legal wrangling continues.
The death of his wife, and his insistence that he was out of town on a business trip when it happened, created two competing narratives about a 169-mile path between Raleigh and the hotel in southwestern Virginia that he checked into.
Prosecutors contend that Young, looking to get out of his marriage, left the couple’s home on Nov. 2, 2006, and drove to Hillsville, Va., and checked into a Hampton Inn there at 10:54 p.m. They argued that he left the hotel shortly after his arrival, took time to disable security cameras in a side entrance stairwell, returned to his home, killed his wife, Meredith Fisher Young, and left their daughter, a toddler at the time, alone there with her lifeless mother.
The defense team argued at both trials that prosecutors presented convoluted fiction in their drive to convict after homing in early on Young as their chief suspect. They argued that Young would not have had time to kill his wife so violently, clean up and then, without tracking any blood or other evidence from the crime scene into his Ford Explorer, make it to Wytheville, Va., by 7:40 a.m., when his first cellphone activity of the day is recorded.
The first jury to hear the case was deadlocked 8 to 4 in favor of acquittal.
The second jury, according to a member’s account shortly after the verdict, focused on the timeline and what evidence jurors had heard that bolstered the prosecutors’ theories and what they had from the defense.
Prosecutors contended Young carried out a ferocious killing in the early hours of Nov. 3, 2006, covering 340 miles in a round trip from southwestern Virginia to suburban Wake County and back between midnight and dawn.
No electronic trail
In a digital age, when it’s easy to piece together a person’s activities and whereabouts from phone calls, texts, receipts and security cameras, there was no electronic trace of Young – from shortly before midnight, when Hampton Inn security cameras in Hillsville, Va., showed him in the lobby, to 7:40 a.m. Nov. 3, 2006, when he called his mom’s house in Brevard from near a cellphone tower near Wytheville, Va.
The juror said it was more an absence of evidence that pushed the jury toward their guilty verdict. Clothes and shoes that Jason Young was seen wearing in security camera footage were never found. And though Cassidy Young, only 2 1/2 when her mother died, had tracked bloody footprints around the master bedroom where the crime occurred, the toddler’s feet and pink pajamas were clean when Meredith Fisher, Michelle Young’s sister, discovered the body.
Judge Donald Stephens, the chief resident Wake County Superior Court judge who presided over the criminal proceedings earlier this decade, also presided over civil lawsuits brought against Young before police arrested him and charged him with murder.
Those civil proceedings – a wrongful death suit and a custody battle brought by Young’s in-laws – were the underpinnings of the N.C. Appeals Court ruling vacating the 2012 jury’s guilty verdict.
Young never responded to the civil proceedings. He would have had to sit for depositions by attorneys for his former mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who suspected he was involved in his wife’s violent death.
In 2008, Stephens ruled in the civil proceeding that Young was responsible for his wife’s death after he failed to respond to the claim – a default judgment that does not declare innocence or guilt.
At the 2012 trial, prosecutors presented evidence about those proceedings.
Barbara S. Blackman, a North Carolina assistant appellate defender, argued at the state Court of Appeals that telling jurors about those proceedings made Young’s criminal trial an unfair one.
“If this type of evidence is admitted, for what will apparently be the first time in the country in a homicide prosecution, I think it’s simply going to open the door to the pursuit of civil litigation before indictment in order to manufacture evidence for a criminal trial,” Blackman argued.
Young had declined to speak to investigators and only explained his actions at the time of Michelle Young’s 2006 death when he testified at his first trial in 2011 – 1,693 days after her body was found in their home.
He testified that he did not respond to the wrongful death and custody civil proceedings because he could not afford a lawyer at the time.
Young did not testify during the second trial.
