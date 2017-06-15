Suspect arrested in Raleigh had at least 50 pounds of marijuana, police charge

A 29-year-old man, convicted a decade ago of attempted marijuana trafficking, was charged Wednesday with having and transporting at least 50 pounds of the drug.
An arrest warrant accused Derrick Devon King of Raleigh of having between 50 pounds and a ton of marijuana, a range set in the state’s marijuana trafficking law. A police spokeswoman said the amount seized was between 50 and 500 pounds.
The minimum quantity for the more serious trafficking felony charge is 10 pounds.
King also was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic in marijuana, but the warrant indicated police did not yet know who those people are.
Arrest records showed that King was charged at detective headquarters on Atlantic Avenue about 10 p.m. It was not clear where detectives took him into custody or where the marijuana was.
The charges said King had the drug on Wednesday.
King told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $600,000 bail, that he lives on Valley Edge Drive. Police had listed his address as the 300 block of South Blount Street.
State prison records showed that King was convicted in Wake County in April 2007 of attempting to traffic in marijuana the previous November. He was convicted at the same time of cocaine possession in March 2007.
King was given a suspended sentence and put on probation for a time for those convictions.
