After five years in prison, Jason Young argues for 3rd trial in beating death of his wife

Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.
Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Video: At the location where CPR was performed, a crowd gathered to memorialize the life of Kamari Munerlyn on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Durham, NC. Munerlyn, 7, died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Atlanta police are looking for a man who jumped onto the hood of a car and kicked in its windshield. The driver was leaving a grocery store parking lot when a man jumped on the hood of her car and kicked in the windshield.
The City of Raleigh’s old Vehicle Fleet Services complex between Capital Boulevard and West Streets near Peace Street was the site of the fire, which was quickly extinguished by fire fighters. The structure is being demolished as part of a project to replace two bridges and redo the gateway to downtown.
Video: Durham Chief of Police Cerelyn "C.J." Davis gives a statement containing information from eye witnesses to the recent shooting of a 7-year-old boy during a press conference on Monday June 5, 2017, in Durham, NC.
Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the fire that destroyed the five-story apartment building in March was so intense that investigators could find little evidence to determine what started the blaze.
In a cell block inside one of the state’s most dangerous prisons, an inmate stabs a rival gang member 13 times. When investigators examine surveillance videos of the murder, they’re troubled by what happens a few hours later.
A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it.
Town of Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin briefs reporters about the May 28th home burglary, the subsequent shooting death of 22 year-old Shaquian Tyrone Johnson, and the three separate investigations into what happened.
A large crowd gathered in Edenton, North Carolina, for the funeral of Sgt. Meggan Callahan, the prison officer who was killed inside Bertie Correctional Institution on April 26, 2017. A horse-drawn caisson and military honor guard led the funeral procession.