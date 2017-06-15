Trail of forged checks at banks led to CA woman’s arrest, Raleigh police say

A 19-year-old Los Angeles woman was charged with using forged checks Wednesday to get $5,800 from one Bank of America branch and to try to get more than $21,000 from four other branches.
Yessenia Johanna Romero was arrested about 3 p.m. at the branch at 8371 Creedmoor Road, where police who had been looking for her caught up with her.
A police spokeswoman said officers had been alerted by bank officials about the attempts, but Romero had left each branch before they could arrive.
Romero was trying to cash a check for $4,700 at the Creedmoor Road branch, the charges said.
According to the charges, all five checks were drawn on the account of the same woman.
Other charges said Romero had phone driver’s licenses with the names of an Illinois woman and a New Jersey woman when police arrested her.
Police charged her with two counts of identity theft for the licenses.
Altogether, police charged Romero with five counts of uttering a forged instrument, five counts of forgery of an instrument, four counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense and one count of obtaining by false pretense.
A magistrate noted that Romero apparently has no connections to the Triangle and set her bail at $1 million.
Police found information giving a Hooper Avenue address in Los Angeles for Romero, but she told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center that she lives on East 54th Street there.
