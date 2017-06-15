Search warrant: Raleigh teen driver appeared to be racing before fatal crash

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 After five years in prison, Jason Young appears in court to try for 3rd trial in 2006 beating death of his wife Pause 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:14 Pleas to end violence at vigil for young victim in Durham 0:38 Man jumps on moving car and kicks in windshield in Atlanta 0:42 Opioids and synthetics are a deadly combination 0:38 Raleigh fire disrupts traffic on Capital Blvd., quickly brought under control 0:23 Fire in downtown Raleigh 3:41 Police chief shares eyewitness accounts of shooting of 7-year-old boy 2:53 Raleigh fire chief: Massive downtown fire cause "undetermined" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email VIDEO: Hiroshi Arakawa, a young Japanese musician who came to Raleigh to learn English and bluegrass, plays in public for the first time during Beer & Banjos at The Raleigh Times Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, as Arakawa continues his recovery from a devastating Thanksgiving night car crash that killed his girlfriend and hospitalized him for 72 days. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

