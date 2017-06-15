Be on guard: Morrisville police warn of broad-daylight break-ins

Police are asking residents to lock their doors after a series of six daytime break-ins in the last week.
“We live in a very safe community, however residents should not take their safety for granted,” said Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews. “People should lock their door, and set alarm systems if they have them, every time they leave their home.”
The break-ins happened during the day, police said in a news release on Thursday. The suspect or suspects are entering through the rear of homes.
Morrisville police are working with other local police departments to determine if the recent incidents in town are linked to break-ins in any other communities.
If you enter your home and see anything unusual or think it may have been broken into, police advise that you leave, go to a nearby safe area and call 911.
