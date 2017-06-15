Police make arrest in fatal Raleigh shooting

Raleigh police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and a second person wounded.
Police charged Derrick Lamont Jones, 21, with murder and attempted first degree murder in the shooting in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court off Raleigh Boulevard.
Police identified the dead man as Floyd Lewright Smith Jr., 26.
Police responded to a call of a shooting at about 3:50 p.m., according to a news release from the department. The other victim was transported to WakeMed with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation of the case remains underway.
