Jason Young waits to learn whether he’ll get 3rd murder trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 After five years in prison, Jason Young argues for 3rd trial in beating death of his wife Pause 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:14 Pleas to end violence at vigil for young victim in Durham 0:38 Man jumps on moving car and kicks in windshield in Atlanta 0:42 Opioids and synthetics are a deadly combination 0:38 Raleigh fire disrupts traffic on Capital Blvd., quickly brought under control 0:23 Fire in downtown Raleigh 3:41 Police chief shares eyewitness accounts of shooting of 7-year-old boy 2:53 Raleigh fire chief: Massive downtown fire cause "undetermined" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jason Young says his defense team provided ineffective counsel at the 2012 trial that led to his conviction for the murder of his wife Michelle. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Jason Young says his defense team provided ineffective counsel at the 2012 trial that led to his conviction for the murder of his wife Michelle. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com