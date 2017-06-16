Murder, attempted murder charges for 21-year-old in Cantwell Court shooting

A 21-year-old Raleigh man, Derrick Lamont Jones, was charged Friday morning with murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another Thursday afternoon.
Police said Jones killed Floyd Lewright Smith Jr., 26, in the 1800 block of Cantwell Court in Southeast Raleigh.
The second man, whose name has not been released, had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, police said.
Police were dispatched to Cantwell Court about 3:50 p.m. Thursday after emergency operators were told there had been a shooting.
Jones is on probation after being convicted last October of several crimes against property in Durham and Wake counties.
In October, a judge in Wake County gave Jones a suspended sentence and put him on three years’ probation after he was convicted of four counts of felony breaking or entering and three counts of misdemeanor larceny, all in August.
In December, a judge in Durham gave Jones a suspended sentence and a year’s probation for misdemeanor possession of stolen property a month before the Wake County break-ins happened.
