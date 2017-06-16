3 pounds of cocaine found in arrest of Raleigh man at apartment, police say

Three pounds of crack cocaine were seized Thursday when detectives search a North Hills Drive apartment and arrested Bob Derrick Biongo, according to an arrest warrant.
Biongo, 30, was charged with trafficking in cocaine and maintaining the apartment at the Lynnwood Park complex as a place to keep and sell cocaine.
Police also charged Biongo with resisting an officer, saying he ran away while detectives with a search warrant were going through the apartment.
The trafficking charge states that Biongo had 1,386 grams of cocaine, which is equivalent to just over 3 pounds.
A magistrate set Biongo’s bail at $2 million, noting that he was put on parole last November after serving a bit over eight years in prison.
The parole was to run through Aug. 3 this year.
In 2008, Biongo was convicted of being a habitual felon and of having and selling cocaine in October 2007, possessing cocaine with the intention of selling it in September 2007 and cocaine possession in August 2007.
