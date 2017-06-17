Daquan Tyrek Martin
June 17, 2017 3:42 PM

Second man arrested in Cantwell Court shooting death

By Charles Duncan

RALEIGH

Police arrested a second man overnight Friday in connection with a June 15 shooting off Raleigh Boulevard.

Police charged Daquan Tyrek Martin, 20, with murder and attempted murder in the shooting on Cantwell Court in East Raleigh that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers already arrested Derrick Lamont Jones, 21, on the same charges. Police allege the two men killed Floyd Lewright Smith Jr., 26, and injured another man whose name has not been release.

At about 3:50 Thursday, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said, officers responded to a shooting call on the 1800 block of Cantwell Court, near Lions Park.

Both Martin, whose home address is listed as Wake Forest, and Jones, of Raleigh, have been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

