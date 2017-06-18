Deputies search for ‘dangerous’ Davidson inmate, escaped after assaulting female guard

An inmate escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center Saturday after assaulting a female guard Saturday night, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers are searching for Benjamin Lee Small, 23, of Thomasville, after escaped from the detention center at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Small is considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Lee allegedly assaulted a female detention officer, causing serious injuries. During the assault, the sheriff’s office said Lee took the officer’s keys and other items.
Detention officers chased Small but did not catch him.
Officers obtained a warrant for Small on charges of assault inflicting physical injury to a detention officer, escape from a local jail and common law robbery.
Small has been convicted of several crimes in Guilford and Davidson counties, including: misdemeanor wanton injury to property in 2013, misdemeanor larceny in 2015, felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny in 2017, according to state records. He was in the Davidson jail on the felony breaking and entering and larceny convictions, according to the Department of Public Safety’s offender database.
Small is about 5-feet-1-inch tall and he weighs about 135 pounds. He is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a cross, star and the word “loyalty” and another tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2105 or, if you see Small, call 911.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
