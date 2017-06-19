Raleigh robbery, carjack suspect held following chase in Durham cemetery

James Daniel Bloodworth, accused of four Raleigh armed robberies and a carjacking last week and arrested in Durham on Saturday night, had ended parole June 1 after serving almost 13 years in prison for armed robberies in Durham in 2006, according to state records.
Bloodworth, 58, was the subject of an alert that Raleigh police issued Friday. They said Bloodworth had eluded police during a car and foot chase and then stolen a car at South Wilmington and East Davie streets in downtown Raleigh.
Late Saturday, Durham Officer M.D. Donovan saw a Nissan Xterra that had been reported stolen and tried to stop it in the 2100 block of Liberty Street, police said. The Xterra went through Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery and damaged gravestones in a getaway attempt before Donovan caught it and found Bloodworth behind the wheel, police said.
Durham officers turned Bloodworth over to Raleigh police at the Wake County-Durham County line on Glenwood Avenue. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center and held in lieu of $1,295,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Raleigh police charged Bloodworth, who lives on Pine Lane Circle, with robberies at four businesses last Wednesday and Thursday and the carjacking.
Bloodworth also faces five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in the Raleigh incidents.
Durham police charged Bloodworth with possession of a stolen vehicle and defacing gravestones, and both departments charged him with fleeing to elude police.
Raleigh officers had spotted Bloodworth in a car on Friday morning at South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road and they chased it before losing it for a time, then starting a foot search where they later found the car.
The carjacking happened about two hours later.
State prison records show that Bloodworth was convicted in Durham in October 2006 of three armed robberies that happened August and September that year.
Bloodworth served 12 years and nine months in prison before being released last September and put on parole until the beginning of this month, the records state.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments