Broken windows, then an attack on a Raleigh cop, charges against man say

A man broke two windows in a neighbor's house and then attacked a police officer who arrived at the scene on Jones Franklin Road Sunday afternoon, according to charges filed by police.
William Lacy Klema, 21, was charged with felony assault on a police officer and misdemeanor injury to real property after the fracas.
Klema was taken to a hospital for treatment, and Officer A.B. Dumonceau was taken for treatment of multiple cuts and X-rays to check for other injuries, according to the charges.
It was not clear what started the incident.
According to records, Klema lives at 515 Jones Franklin Road and was arrested at 511 Jones Franklin Road.
County tax records show that there are three houses on one property there.
Klema was held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
