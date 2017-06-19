Wake deputies charge man had 4 ounces of heroin in car when stopped

A Wake County man was charged with transporting a little over 4 ounces of heroin when sheriff's deputies stopped his car Saturday afternoon in Garner.
Narcotics investigators arrested Richard Alexander Lewis, 32, of Auburn Knightdale Road about 4 p.m.
Lewis was pulled over at U.S. 70 and Yeargan Road, according to arrest records, and charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin.
The charges said Lewis had 120 grams, which is about 4.23 ounces.
A magistrate set Lewis’ bail at $900,000. He was held pending a first court appearance.
