Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

A machete-wielding homeowner confronted three would-be robbers, holding one of them for deputies and chasing the others off in a dramatic melee that was caught on surveillance video.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
National

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

Crime

How NC prison officers fuel corruption and abuse

A Charlotte Observer investigation found that a hidden world of drugs, sex and gang violence thrives inside North Carolina prisons – and that officers who are paid to prevent such corruption are instead fueling it.

Crime

Funeral procession for slain prison officer Meggan Callahan

A large crowd gathered in Edenton, North Carolina, for the funeral of Sgt. Meggan Callahan, the prison officer who was killed inside Bertie Correctional Institution on April 26, 2017. A horse-drawn caisson and military honor guard led the funeral procession.