Raleigh cops charge man forged financial cards from 11 banks

A man created 21 phony credit cards that all used one man's name but purported to be from 11 banks, police charged when they arrested him Tuesday.
Officers stopped Diego Jamaar Williams, 27, on Durham Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest records. Records said he lives on Delbert Avenue in Durham.
Arrest warrants accused Williams of 21 counts of financial card forgery, saying he embossed the man’s identifying information on the cards. The warrants all said the forgery happened Saturday and police got the warrants on Sunday.
According to the charges, the cards were made to look like they had been issued by Capital One, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Citizens Savings and Trust, Bank Corp., Synovus Bank, BB&T, Iberia Bank, A+ Federal Credit Union, U.S. Community Credit Union and Honda Federal Credit Union.
Capital One was targeted the most, with seven cards, police said.
Williams was held in lieu of $42,000 bail.
