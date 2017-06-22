Man accused of forcing Durham family to go to Target is charged with earlier stickup

The man charged with kidnapping a West End family at gunpoint Tuesday morning and forcing them to shop at Target for things he wanted is now accused of using a gun and knife to steal money from a man in the same neighborhood a little earlier.
Rollin Anthony Owens, 29, was in custody when detectives tied him to a case reported by a Morehead Avenue resident about 6:45 a.m., police reported.
The man said another man accosted him outside and asked for money. The victim said “no,” and then the suspect grabbed coffee the victim was holding, sipped it, told him it was too sweet, drew the gun and knife and demanded money again, according to the account given to police.
The victim gave the gunman some money that time, and he ran off after a passing car scared him before he could take the victim’s car, police said.
The scary story for the kidnapped family began about 15 minutes later with another request for money, police said.
Owens was arrested when he came out of the Target store on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard and surrendered to police who were waiting for him.
One of the family members had been able to tell a Target employee that they needed help, and a call went to 911. Patrol cars were already nearby, police said, and the bizarre episode ended.
Before Target, according to police, Owens had made the family drive to an ATM and stop at a convenience store, the pattern reported in two previous armed robberies and kidnappings with which Owens is charged.
The new charges against Owens were robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.
