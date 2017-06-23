Nash County anti-drug deputies snag 35 pounds of marijuana on I-95

A man headed from California to Connecticut had about 35 pounds of marijuana when he was stopped on Interstate 95 and arrested by Nash County sheriff's deputies assigned to a drug-interdiction unit, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
Charlie Nguyen, 53, from Midway City, Calif., was driving a sport utility vehicle in the northbound lanes of the highway about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday when the deputies from the Highway Interdiction Team pulled the car over for traffic offenses, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
The deputies asked Nguyen to let them search the SUV, and they found the marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, the statement said.
Nguyen was charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell illegal drugs.
He was released on $50,000 bail pending a first court appearance, according to jail records.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments