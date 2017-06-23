Charlie Nguyen
Charlie Nguyen Nash County Sheriff’s Office
Charlie Nguyen Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

June 23, 2017 11:25 AM

Nash County anti-drug deputies snag 35 pounds of marijuana on I-95

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

DORTCHES

A man headed from California to Connecticut had about 35 pounds of marijuana when he was stopped on Interstate 95 and arrested by Nash County sheriff's deputies assigned to a drug-interdiction unit, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Charlie Nguyen, 53, from Midway City, Calif., was driving a sport utility vehicle in the northbound lanes of the highway about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday when the deputies from the Highway Interdiction Team pulled the car over for traffic offenses, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies asked Nguyen to let them search the SUV, and they found the marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags, the statement said.

Nguyen was charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep or sell illegal drugs.

He was released on $50,000 bail pending a first court appearance, according to jail records.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot 5:19

'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete
People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 1:03

People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos