Raleigh group home employee accused of raping resident

On the morning of April 4, police officers had a chance encounter with Nnamdi Godson Nwankwo, a 53-year-old group home employee who they say was in the back seat of a car raping a 47-year-old woman who lived at the home.
Nwankwo’s arrest and subsequent investigations by the state Department of Health and Human Services have led to accusations that he sexually preyed on three more developmentally disabled women who were under his care at Raleigh group homes owned by his wife.
A DHHS report made public this week concluded Nwankwo had been engaged in sexual activity – both inside and outside of the group home – with the woman in the back seat of his car for the past four years. Police said the woman has the mental capacity of an elementary school-age child.
State health officials said other women living at two group homes owned by Nwankwo’s wife, Anthonia Ezuma, also complained about inappropriate sexual contact and advances from him.
“He is accused of attempting to have sexual contact with two other clients from this group home and one client from a sister facility,” state health officials concluded. “He tried to convince these women he was not molesting them, ‘but just trying to be nice’ to them.”
Police charged Nwankwo with second-degree forcible rape and sexual activity by a substitute parent after finding him and the partially clad woman in a secluded cul-de-sac at the end Merrell Drive, behind the Ripley Station apartment complex off Sunnybrook Road.
John Eluwa, a Raleigh attorney representing Nwankwo, said on Friday that his client denies all of the allegations. He also cautioned against rushing to judgment before all of the facts of the women’s claims are heard in court.
“People should understand that when allegations are made towards or against any body in our society or democracy, the person is presumed to be innocent, and is afforded the due process of law to take it’s course under the equal protection of the U.S. Constitution,” Eluwa wrote to The News & Observer.
Nwankwo worked for Destiny Family Care Homes, state-licensed facilities in Raleigh that provided long-term residence for adults with developmental disabilities, mental health issues and substance abuse disorders at 3509 Allendale Drive and 5005 Hollyridge Drive.
The homes were owned by Ezuma, who told investigators the first time she heard allegations about her husband’s sexual activity with the group home residents was on the day of his arrest. She told investigators her husband “was always quoting the Bible and doing Bible studies so she never suspected he would be inappropriate with the clients.”
DHHS fined Ezuma $2,000 for failing to protect residents at the group home from harm. The homes are allowed to continue operation, said Kelly Haight, a DHHS spokeswoman, but both appear vacant. The home on Hollyridge Drive has a for sale sign in front of it.
Active in church
Nwankwo has been in the Wake County jail under $1.5 million bail since his arrest. He was also ordered to not be in the presence of any minors or a mentally handicapped person without supervision if he is released from jail, according to arrest warrants.
Eluwa, his attorney, filed a motion on May 31 seeking a bond reduction and pretrial release. Eluwa described Nwankwo, a native of Nigeria, as a married father of three children, a “strong and longtime member of his local parish Catholic Church,” an upstanding citizen and member of the Knights of Columbus. He wrote that Nwankwo was a postal worker who also worked odd jobs and that he was receiving help with his legal expenses from members of his church and community.
According to the DHHS report, Nwankwo started working for Destiny Family Care Homes in 2010. He drove residents to medical appointments, lab tests, day care programs, shopping and personal errands.
Following his arrest, residents told state investigators that their uncomfortable encounters with Nwankwo went back several years. One woman said Nwankwo approached her twice – once a few years ago and again this spring.
“She now locks her bedroom door at night,” the report says. The woman told her new roommate to “be careful” around Nwankwo. The roommate later told her Nwankwo “had tried to pull her close to him,” officials reported.
The new roommate said she tried to tell Ezuma about a week later, but the group home owner did not believe her because, “I had a habit of making false accusations in other group homes,” she told investigators. When Nwankwo learned that the resident went to his wife, he told her she shouldn’t have done that.
“He said, ‘I didn’t molest you,’” the woman told the investigators. “I was just trying to be nice to you.”
Raleigh police spokesman Laura Hourigan this week said no further charges had been filed against Nwankwo since the DHHS report.
Chance encounter
When they noticed the car parked at the dead-end of Merrell Drive, two police officers on patrol first thought someone might have been illegally dumping trash in the wooded area beyond the cul-de-sac, according to accounts of the encounter spelled out in search warrant applications.
But as the officers got closer, they saw someone climbing from the back seat to the front. One of the officers moved toward the car window and saw Nwankwo with his trousers open and unzipped.
The group home resident was in the back seat. She was fully clothed from the waist up and sitting with a blanket covering the lower part of her body, Raleigh investigator W.C. Tripp wrote in one of the warrant applications.
The officers suspected prostitution and asked Nwankwo and the woman for identification. The officers could “immediately tell that the female victim had a possible cognitive impairment and learned that she was a resident of [a] group home in which the defendant’s wife is the owner,” Tripp wrote.
The officers learned that Nwankwo had picked up the woman from a day program that she attended. The officers arrested Nwankwo on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated matter and interviewed him at the police department’s detective division on Atlantic Avenue.
After police advised Nwankwo of his Miranda rights, he agreed to speak with Det. K.S. Morgan. He told Morgan that he picked up the group home resident and that she wanted to go to the Dollar Store. Nwankwo said he wanted to take his brother to the store, but after he found that his brother was not at home, he parked at the end of Merrell Drive and waited for him.
As they waited, Nwankwo said that he got into the back seat of the car, where he kissed the woman and fondled her vagina. He told the detective he did not have sexual intercourse with her, according to the search warrant.
Meanwhile, the woman told Tripp that she had sexual intercourse with Nwankwo. The detectives contacted the woman’s mother, who told them her daughter had been diagnosed with mental retardation as a child and has the mental capacity of a child between the ages of 6 and 8, according to the search warrant.
Detectives searched the group home on April 4 and seized the woman’s medical records, her travel book and documents that listed her daily activities. The investigators used a second search warrant to obtain a rape kit consisting of Nwankwo’s blood, hair, saliva and clothing, according to the search warrant inventory of items seized.
Nwankwo wasn’t supposed to be driving the day of his arrest. According to the City-County Bureau of Identification, in addition to the felony sex charges, police charged him with failing to appear in court for driving with a revoked license.
