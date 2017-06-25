Crime

June 25, 2017 11:00 AM

Police: ‘Multiple shots fired’ in downtown Raleigh, one arrested, 2 guns recovered

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Raleigh police said multiple shots were fired in downtown Raleigh early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Tucker and North West streets. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested man in connection with the shooting almost immediately, watch commander Capt. W.H. McGregor said Sunday. The man had a handgun. A second handgun was found during a vehicle search, though a second suspect had not been located as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

