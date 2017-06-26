Former Durham County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer charged with sex offense with a child

A former Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy and school resource officer has been charged with sexual misconduct.
Former Deputy C.L. Kelly was fired from the Sheriff's Office after an initial investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in April. Warrants for his arrest were written Monday.
He had worked at Hillside and Northern high schools.
Kelly was charged with statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a child, sex acts with a student and second degree kidnapping.
Kelly began work for the sheriff’s staff on August 19, 2013, was placed on administrative leave on April 21 and his employment with agency was terminated April 28. He had no promotions, demotions or suspensions on his record.
Durham Public Schools spokesman Chip Sudderth told The Herald-Sun that DPS was notified of Kelly’s suspension and ended its relationship with him in April.
Sheriff Mike Andrews released the following statement:
“The men and women of the Durham County Sheriff’s Office know it is a privilege to wear the badge and uniform of this Agency. They know I expect them to uphold their oath and this Agency’s creed. To ensure the public’s confidence in the Sheriff’s Office, we must – without question – conduct ourselves with honor and dignity, perform our duties to the best of our abilities, and provide professional service to the community. When one of our own is accused of abusing the trust we work hard to earn, it is both disheartening and devastating to all involved. Our thoughts are with the family at the center of this ongoing investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, and we will respect the judicial system in the next phase of this process."
