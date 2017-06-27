Kilos of cocaine, marijuana seized in Durham; 2 men charged

A kilogram of cocaine and more than 2 kilograms of marijuana were seized and two men are facing felony drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, Durham police said Monday.
Wilson Leonel Hernandez Perez, 22, of Alcott Street and Omar Lobato Ruiz, 31, of University Drive were arrested after officers with search warrants found a package with the cocaine and the marijuana at house on Guess Road that police identified as the office of an insurance agency.
They found a .357 Magnum revolver at the same address, the house where Perez lives, according to police records.
Both men were accused of cocaine trafficking and maintaining a dwelling for keeping or selling drugs. Ruiz was charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana.
Each was being held Tuesday in lieu of $2.5 million bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments